Opal Faye Maples Smith, 91, of Philpot, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born March 14, 1932, in Ohio County to the late Frank Carson and Carrie Belle Stewart Maples. Opal retired from General Electric and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was raised as a farmer’s daughter in Ohio County and eventually moved to Owensboro taking a job at General Electric, and she met her husband of 37 years, Raymond. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and she was a beautiful example of a mother with unconditional love. Opal spent her whole life assuring that her children and grandchildren had a good education. She also continued her education by taking painting and cooking classes and she worked in childcare for many years.
Also preceding Opal in death was her husband, Raymond Martin Smith, Oct. 27, 1980; brothers and sisters, Cecil Maples, Marion Carson Maples, Ruby Belle Whitsell, Hubbard Stewart Maples, Luna Johnson Maples, and Lorahe Murphy; a son-in-law, Larry D. Mayfield; and a daughter-in-law, Scarlett A. Smith.
Surviving are her children, Jo Etta Mayfield of Owensboro, Raymond Martin Smith, II (Alicia) of Utica, David Wayne Smith, Sr. of Owensboro, Gayle Ann Smith of Owensboro, Gary Benedict Smith (Lisa) of Owensboro, Maria Faye Smith of Owensboro, and Angela Renee Smith of Philpot; Tina Ray, who was like a daughter to her; 19 grandchildren, Stephen, April, Kristen, Raymond, Megan, Austin, Dylan, Jackson, Carrie, D.J., Kayla, Zachary, Garrett, Miranda, Landon, Sydney, Caleb, Samantha, and Jessica; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with entombment following in the Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Message and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
