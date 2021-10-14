BEAVER DAM — Opal Francis Herron, 87, of Owensboro, passed away at the Carmel Home on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. She was born Oct. 16, 1933, to the late George Morgan Miller and Eddie Canady Miller in Hickman. She worked many years at the Ohio County Library in Hartford and was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Herron, a son, Randall Ashby, grandson, Kristopher Ashby and grandson Benjamin Ashby.
She is survived by her children, Doug (Mindy) Ashby of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin (Shannon) Ashby of Westview, Terri Ashby of Owensboro, Memori Herron Reynolds of Bowling Green and Jeffrey (Becky) Herron of Beaver Dam; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. John Cashion officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
