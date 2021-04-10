CALHOUN — Opal Hammock, 99, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Opal Catherine White was born Halloween 1921 in McLean County to the late Samuel Hill and Edyth Mae Vickers White. She retired after 35 years of service at General Electric in Owensboro and attended Rumsey United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling through all of the Southern and Western states and her favorites were bananas and watermelons. Opal loved her family, and her family loved her, and everyone who met her knew how special she was.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and five sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Anne Simpson (Lawrence) of Owensboro and Barbara Wiggins (Billy) of Calhoun; four grandchildren, Terri McGregor (Mark) of Madisonville, Frank Wiggins of Calhoun, Larry Simpson of Owensboro and Lisa Simpson of Owensboro; six great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Tracy, Matthew, Jessica, Carrie Anne and Sidney; and three great-great-grandchildren, Ryan, Amelia and Autumn.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ken Berggren officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Opal’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Opal’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Opal’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside for the care of Opal and her family.
The Opal Hammock family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Rumsey United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
