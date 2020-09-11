BEAVER DAM — Opal LaDene Taylor, 70, of Beaver Dam, went to her heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Rosine to the late Boyce Taylor and Evelyn Malburg Taylor. Opal retired from the Kentucky Department of Transportation, was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and enjoyed being with her family.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Taylor, and nephew, Jamie Taylor.
She leaves behind to treasure many memories, three sisters, Valeta Gart of Corinth, Texas, Norine (Jim) Cottrill of Louisville and Isabell Rich of Olney, Illinois; sister-in-law, Carole Taylor of Beaver Dam; nieces and nephews, Leora (Steve) Roepke, James B. (Emily) Cottrill, Christopher Cottrill, Boyce Rich, Lori (Roger) Daugherty and Chris Taylor Knight; great-nieces and great-nephews, Andrea Roepke and daughter, Hadley, Taylor (Emmalee) Roepke and daughter, Georgia, Hannah Oldham, Mackenzie Oldham, JJ Cottrill, Evelyn Cottrill, Heather (Adam) Ballard, Katie (Dale) Peak and Josh (Courtney) Blandford; and caregiver, Cathy Arnold.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ricky Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit with Opal’s family from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Opal LaDene Taylor by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
