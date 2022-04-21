Opal Norris Hawkins, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home. He was born August 6, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Ray Hawkins and Lydia Norris Hawkins. Opal retired from Western Kentucky Gas where he worked as a meter technician and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time at Rough River and Sebring, Florida. He loved working with his hands, and he built numerous homes. He also enjoyed gardening, traveling, fishing, and camping. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hawkins, and two brothers, Austin Hawkins and Gene Hawkins.
He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Head (Stewart) and Debbie Frazier; four grandchildren, Michelle Hoover (Toby), Christie Ashby (Travis), Jason Frazier (Stacy), and Nick Frazier (Tiffany); 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Cain and Hazel McBrayer; and one brother, M.C. Hawkins.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
