Opal Smeathers Pruden, 95, of Owensboro, passed away February 1, 2022, at Heartland Villa. She was born September 9, 1926, in Hancock County to the late Henry and Rosea Powers, the last of their eight children.
After graduating from Hawesville High school in 1944, Opal started her career at GE. She met and married Kenneth Smeathers a few years later, and they moved to Smeathers Farm, where they raised their only son, Stephen Smeathers. Opal was devoted to being a dedicated and loving mother. She enjoyed traveling and staying actively involved in various roles at her church, including teaching Bible Studies and her Women’s Ministry Groups. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she loved to share with those surrounding her.
In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Smeathers and their son, Stephen J. Smeathers.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Rita Smeathers; grandchildren, Alex Smeathers (Courtney) and Nathan Smeathers; and her great-granddaughter, Presleigh Smeathers.
The funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Monday at Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
