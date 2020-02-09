Ora Jean White, 86, of Owensboro, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wellington Parc. She had worked at GE and was a member of Buena Vista Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Elva Perry; and her husband, James Phillip White.
Survivors include her son, Tony (Andrea) White of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Sierra White of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and a grandson, Stetson White of Bowling Green.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented