CENTRAL CITY — Ora Kathryn Russell was reunited with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2020.
A native of Hart County, Mrs. Russell has also lived in Louisville and resided in Central City, for over 30 years. She was a caretaker, homemaker and devout Christian. She was of the Baptist faith, having been a member of Lyons Baptist Church in Louisville, and Mercer Missionary Baptist Church in Powderly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Newman; two brothers, Robert and Pete Johnson; as well as her beloved son, Reggie.
She is survived by her son, Darris (Valley) Russell, of Central City; granddaughter, Alex (Tanner) Strein, of Michigan; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have ever lasting life John 3:16.
