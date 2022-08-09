ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Ora Robert Jones, 85, of Rockport, Indiana died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. He was a member of Bethel Christian Center.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethel Christian Center, P.O. Box 174, Rockport, IN 47635.
