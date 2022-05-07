BUTTONSBERRY — Oretha Willis, 83, of Buttonsberry, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Health-Rehabilitation in Madisonville. Vernie Oretha Dame was born January 28, 1939 Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Vernie C. and Elmer Eliza Hill Dame and was married to Robert Lee Willis, Jr. on September 5, 1953. She was a homemaker and attended Gospel of the Kingdom Church in Owensboro, Buttonsberry Baptist, and Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing piano, singing, and being on the go, but mainly enjoyed worshiping the Lord.
In addition to her parents, Oretha was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Robert Lee Willis, Jr., who died October 12, 2009; and four brothers, Orville Dame, Arthur Dame, Lester Dame, and Donald Dame.
Survivors include two sons, Rick Willis (Shirley) of Madisonville and Gary Willis (Melinda) of Masonville; four grandchildren, Amanda Bone, Derrick Willis, Gary Lynn Willis, II, and Kara Michelle Sorrells; three great-grandchildren, Kyndal Isaiah Bone, Kalie Ashlyn Willis, and Erick Willis; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Nathan Bone officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Oretha’s family from 11:30 a.m.until 2 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Oretha’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Oretha Willis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Fund: C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, KY 42327.
