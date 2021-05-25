Orville Lee Martin, 78, of Owensboro passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Owensboro. Born Aug. 15, 1942, in Whalen, to the late Eugene Thomas and Laura Lee Lyons Martin.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mae Marlene Martin; and brothers Jerry Lyndsey and Kenneth Eugene Martin.
Lee leaves behind his daughter and caretaker, Christina (Anthony) Brown and her children, Edward Holmes and Maelee Martin; siblings, Ina Marylan (Clyde) Williams, James Randall (Heidi) Martin, Roger William Martin, Jeffrey Scott (Debbie) Martin, Nina (Tommy) McIver, Teena Jill (David) Cline; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
