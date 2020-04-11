GREENVILLE — Oscar Laffette Dukes, 77, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heartford House. He worked for the Muhlenberg County Board of Education as a custodian and was a member of the Crossing Holiness Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Franny Barnard; sisters Agnes Dukes and Debra Scarbrough; and a brother, Howard Dukes.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements will be private. The private graveside service will be at Fairmont Cemetery.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented