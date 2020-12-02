Otha Howard “Jack” Holbrook, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born May 16, 1928, in Livermore to the late Hillary and Nanny McKinley Holbrook.
Jack was retired from Feldhaus-Schwartz Co., had worked at Walgreens Drug Store and was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Methodist Church, where he had served as a trustee, and was also a member of the church’s Men’s Club. Jack loved doing volunteer work, hunting, working on cars and electrical projects and being a handyman to many people. He especially loved his grandchildren very much and dogs, having had many. Jack had served in the U.S. Army and was a World War II veteran.
Jack was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Holbrook, in 1995; his second wife, Ethel Holbrook, in 2004; and a daughter, Brenda White.
Surviving are two daughters, Carol Hatchett and Monique Moorman, both of Owensboro; two stepsons, Michael Chilton and James Chilton, both of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The visitation and service will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives and shall wear appropriate personal protective masks upon entering the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Inc., 30 E. 33rd. St., New York, NY 10016.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
