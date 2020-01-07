FORDSVILLE -- Otha Leon Massey, 72, of Fordsville, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 5, 2020. He was born to the late Ray and Janie Massey. Leon was born and raised in Okemah, Oklahoma, and moved to Kentucky in the mid-60s. Leon was a devoted husband and father and loved spending time with his family. He worked for over 30 years at Aleris and retired from Home Depot. He spent many years as an organizer for the United Steel Workers of America, including serving as president of the local USWA. He loved his many hobbies, including raising livestock, tending to his garden and hunting/fishing over the years. His recent interests included history, politics and travel. He attended Mt. Olive General Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny Massey and Steve Massey; and his sister, Norma Davis.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Willoughby Massey; three sons, Jeff (Kim) Massey, Mark Massey and Chris (Jen companion) Massey; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Joy Chesser, Donna Magness and Judy (David) Brandt.
Services are noon Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
Commented