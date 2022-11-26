JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA — Otis Jerry McHenry Jr., 73, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. He was born August 17, 1949, in Ohio County to the late Otis McHenry Sr. and Laverna McHenry.
Otis joined the U.S. Navy when he was 20 years old in the year 1969. Otis specialized in supply and accounting and was an advanced technical specialist. He received three bronze stars for Meritorious unit commendation and was awarded the Fourth Good Conduct award September 2, 1988. He also received a National Defense Service medal, Navy achievement medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
In his spare time, he loved to go fishing, cook, bake, and work in the garden. Otis was a baker at the Vicar’s Landing for over 30 years, and he received the Certificate of Appreciation for 30 years of Dedicated Service. Otis loved Vicar’s family with all his heart. When it came to his work, it was never just a job. Otis was a hard worker and loved to occupy his time.
He was married to the late Annetta Render McHenry for 44 years.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by Barbara Seaborn, Sandra McHenry, and Dianne McHenry Carson.
Otis is survived by his two brothers, Donald McHenry of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Richard McHenry (Doris) of Hartford; four children, Nicole Annetta Jackson, Sean Dominic McHenry, Christopher Dain McHenry, and Jeremiah McHenry; six grandchildren, Ashley, Noah, Cyrus, Elijah, Odin, and Hendrix McHenry; and two great-grandchildren, Avangeline Delacruz and Logan McHenry.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Hartford Memorial with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation will from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hartford Memorial is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. McHenry. Share your messages of condolence with his family by signing his guestbook at www.HartfordMemorial.com.
