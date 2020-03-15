FALLS OF ROUGH — Otto Hazelwood, 82, of Falls of Rough, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, a veteran of the United States Army and a farmer.
He is survived by his son Tommy Hazelwood; daughter Tammy Fuqua;and sisters Helen Embry and Dorothy Embry.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Axtel. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Rosary: 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Alzheimers Association.
