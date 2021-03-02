Ovada Jean Grubbs Smith, 93, of Owensboro, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 5:44 p.m. under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Mrs. Smith was born Dec. 6, 1927, in McLean County. She was a member of Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, and also attended Second Baptist Church in Greenville. She worked in the medical field and was a licensed practical nurse. She was retired from Greenville Community Hospital. She also worked at Pennyrile Allied Community Services and Head Start Program, and had also worked in private duty nursing. She was also a volunteer with Green River District Medical Corps. Mrs. Smith suffered with Parkinson’s Disease and was a COVID survivor. She enjoyed quilting, reading, doll collecting, yard sales, gardening, and endless visits in her home by family and friends. Her favorite charities were American Cancer Society, Oneida Institute, and Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Rouse and Alma Tucker Rouse; first husband and father of her children, who she married in 1943, George Leonard Grubbs; infant daughter, Bonnie; and second husband, who she married in 1979, Edward Smith.
She is survived by her children, Delores Piper, of Owensboro, Anna Grubbs Hardison, of Owensboro, Leonard (Ruth Ann) Grubbs, of Drakesboro, Darrel (Kathy) Grubbs, of Crown Point, Indiana, Glenn Grubbs, of Benton, Gerald (Kathy) Grubbs, of Murray, Paul Grubbs, of Greenville, Darlene Walters, of Madisonville, and Robbin Steward, of Owensboro; brother, Lewis Rouse; sister, Patricia Needs; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Scott Casebier officiating, assisted by the Rev. Greg Brooks. Burial in Forest Grove Cemetery. The family will receive those who want to pay their respects on Thursday from 11 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
