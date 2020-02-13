CENTERTOWN — Ovelia Allen, born Sept. 4, 1923, daughter of the late Clyde Ronald and Lillie Boise (Maddox) Pillow, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home near Centertown. She attended Centertown and Walton’s Creek Schools and was a retired homemaker. She married June 28, 1940, to Ivan Dennie Allen, who preceded her in death; as well as an infant son, Wendell Foster Allen; and five brothers, Harvey Taylor Pillow, Walter Harold Pillow, James Carroll Pillow, Clyde Junior Pillow and Boise Allen Pillow. She lived her life as a Christian of the General Baptist faith.
Survivors include a daughter, Helen Gail (Earl Glenn) McKeown of Centertown; grandsons Cary Reid McKeown and Adam Kyle (Vanessa Kay) McKeown of Smyrna, Tennessee; a brother, Elbert Lee (Faye) Pillows of Apollo Beach, Florida; stepgreat-grandchildren, Donovan Salvato, Brittani (Marc) Fisher and Jacob Salvato; and stepgreat-great-granddaughter, Addyson Grace Salvato.
Arrangements are by Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with visitation after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with the Rev. Eugene Pillow officiating. Burial will follow in Lone Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Glenn Pillow, Tim Pillow, Jerry Farris, Mark Sheffield, John Allen and Leroy Barnes. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Lone Star Cemetery, 161 Allen Lane, Centertown, KY 42328. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbros
Commented