BREMEN — Overt Lee Rigdon, 94, of Bremen, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at his home. Mr. Rigdon was born Dec. 2, 1925, in Edmonson County. He was a machinist at Phillip Morris and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church and also attended Powers Chapel Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Rigdon; parents Emmit and Lilly Rigdon; son Calvin Rigdon; daughter Monti Kay Aubrey; granddaughter Dani Hinton; brothers Johnnie Rigdon, Ted Rigdon and Narvil Rigdon; and sisters Ethel Brooks, Eithel Brooks, Ruby Brooks and Wilda Hodges.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Daniel) Jones of Bremen; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers Arvil (Ann) Rigdon of Louisville and Melvin (Corene) Rigdon of Edmonson County; and sister Surrilda (Roy) Hodges of Edmonson County.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Rigdon will be private for immediate family only, with private burial. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
