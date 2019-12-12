GREENVILLE — Overton Conrad Spoon Jr., 42, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Greenville. He was a laborer for Huddleston Electrical and a member of New Life Church.
Survivors include his children, Alexsie Goodman, Braden Spoon and Overton Spoon III; mother Gayra Piper; father Overton Spoon Sr.; brothers Danny Spoon and Mark Spoon; and sisters Vicki Spoon and Wendi Spoon.
Visitation: After noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Expressions of sympathy: Overton Spoon Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
