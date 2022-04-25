Bland, Emily, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m.Monday, April 25, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church,
Burden, Debbie. 36, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Glenn Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Dunsmore, William, 67, died April 16, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. EST Monday at Ratterman Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hancock, Ronnie, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, William, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday. April 25, and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Slaughter, David, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m.Monday, April 25, at First Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the church
Stilger, David, 71, died Wednesday. Visitation: 10 a.m.to noon Monday, April 25, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: noon, April 30 at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church
