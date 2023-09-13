OWE OBIT BUDGET
FUNERALS: 9.6 inches
• BIRKHIEMER, LINDA OBIT, 10.1 inches, 1 picture
• BURCH, PATRICIA OBIT, 13.7 inches, 1 picture
• GRAHAM, SHELBY OBIT, 4.6 inches, no picture
• HAUSLEIN, BETTY OBIT, 3.9 inches, no picture
• KAMALICH, ANNA MAE OBIT, 11.0 inches, 1 picture
• KOONTZ, MARGARET OBIT, 14.6 inches, 1 picture
• MAJORS, BETTY OBIT, 3.3 inches, no picture
• ROBINSON, GWENDOLYN OBIT, 14.8 inches, 2 pictures
• SIMPSON, KAREN OBIT, 3.9 inches, no picture
• TROTTER, REBA OBIT, 3.3 inches, no picture
• WILLYARD, DOROTHY OBIT, 9.5 inches, 1 picture
11
Commented