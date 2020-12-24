GREENVILLE — Owen Neal Dockery, 78, of Greenville, went to his heavenly home at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Dockery was born Oct. 7, 1942. He retired from Island Creek Coal and was a member of Olive Grove Baptist Church in Greenville.
Owen had a passion for the Lord and accepted his call into the ministry, doing his part to show Jesus to all who knew him. Wherever there was a revival being held, one could expect to see Owen and his wife of 56 years, Shirley, in attendance. He was never at a loss for conversation and always had a story to share about how the Lord had touched his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlan and Mable Dockery; brother Cadar Dockery; and grandson Brandon Dockery.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dockery; children Neal Dewayne (Jenniffer) Dockery of Greenville, Rita (Johnny) Groves of Greenville and Troy (Anita) Dockery of Nortonville; grandchildren Tiffany Groves, Brooke Neal, Bryan (Martina) Dockery, Johnny Groves Jr. (Allison), Brodi (Mikaela) Groves, Brianna Dockery, Dustin Dockery, Dawson Dockery, Emma Dockery and Erika Stark; great-grandchildren Cheyenne Dockery, Katie Dockery, Conner Dockery, Eiden Dockery and Wyatt Groves; siblings Henry (Bonnie) Dockery of Greenville, Jewel Dockery of Millport and Donald (Martha) Dockery of Greenville; sister-in-law Ann Dockery of Millport; a special friend, Jimmy Lee Beadnell Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Rick Peterson officiating and assisted by the Rev. Keith Howard. Burial will be in Vernal Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
