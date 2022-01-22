Allen, Dirk, 55, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 12 — 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Allen, Timothy, 42, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ephesus Cemetery.
Blair, Deloris, 82, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Cabell, Stephen, 76, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Fulkerson, Gloria, 77, died on Wednesday. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Muster Funeral Homes. Will be live streamed at www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Martha, 79, died Monday. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Private interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Lannum, Stacey, 52, died on Tuesday. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Midkiff, Leonard, 91, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnydale Cemetery, near Dundee. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberson, Shirley, 73, died Tuesday. Services: 2 p.m. on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Richeson, Billy, 60, died on Wednesday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 22 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Service: noon on Saturday, January 22 at the funeral home.
Roberts, Leroy, 85, died Thursday. Graveside Service: 11 a.m Monday, January 31 at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, January 26 at the funeral home.
Tabb, Carolyn, 81, died Wednesday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, January 24 at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Turner, Elvie, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 25 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
