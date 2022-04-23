CENTRAL CITY — Oza Martina “Big Tina” Nannie, 75, of Central City, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3:26 a.m. at her home. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: children, William (Tina) Nannie, Martha Arnold, Glendell (Kim) Nannie, Josie (Barry) Dant, and Claude Nannie; and step-son, William Daughtery.
Graveside service: Noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Miller Cemetery. Burial will follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
