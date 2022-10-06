Paetyn Rose Wilkerson, infant daughter of Eric and Mariah Wilkerson, entered into this world, passed into the loving arms of an angel, and returned to Heaven Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her brother, William Wilkerson.
Paetyn is survived by parents; brother, Weylyn Wilkerson; sister, Raya Wilkerson; grandparents, Destiny Hulsey and Chris Whittaker, Dave and Holly Dillon, Ray and Debbie Wilkerson, and Marty Kelly; great-grandparents, Cathy Brooks and Shannon Burdette; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services are private.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented