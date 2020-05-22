GREENVILLE — Paisleygale Marie Pyszka, 4, of Greenville, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 4:29 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Paisleygale was born Aug. 12, 2015, in Hopkins County.
She is survived by her father, Robert Pyszka; brother Karson Gregory; half-sister Elise Pyszka; half-brother Alex Debny; grandparents Timothy (Pam) Strader, and Tina Phillips and Zedic Gillette; and great-grandmother Janice Strader.
Joint funeral services for Paisleygale and her mother, Kristina, will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Brother Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. For those who would like to attend the funeral service but cannot due to capacity limitations, the family requests that you wait in your cars in the funeral home parking lot and follow the funeral procession to the cemetery. You can then park at the ballpark parking lot across the road from the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Karson Gregory and Pyszka Family Memorial Fund, c/o Old National Bank, P.O. Box 198, Greenville, KY 42345. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented