Palestine W. Finn Jr. “Butch”, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was Born on April 12th 1949 in Ohio County Kentucky to the late Margaret A. Givens and Palestine W. Finn Sr. Palestine served in the United States Army where he received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal along with serving the National Guard for eight years, he was also faithful to the Owensboro Faith Fellowship community. Palestine served as treasurer and deacon of The Community Fellowship Church of The Nazerene. Palestine also coached youth baseball and football in Beaver Dam and was very active in the Republican community and once ran for magistrate.
Palestine was proceeded in Death by his brothers, Wendell Ray Finn; son, Joseph Fitzgerald Williams; and Sister Lillian Ann Finn.
Palestine is survived by his wife, Charlene (Hines) Finn; sons, Rodney Williams and Leonard D. Finn; sister, Marilyn Kay Randolph (Robert); grandchildren, Chantel Garner, Michael (Ashley) Williams, Christopher (Alysia) Williams, Winston (Jayme) Williams, Joseph Newcomm, Austin Valentine, Preston Davenport, Makinzi Davenport, Jesus Salas, Perla Salas, Ingrid (Jose) Salas; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, July 10 at Owensboro Faith Fellowship at 11 a.m. with Bishop Robert Randolph officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam where military rites will be held by Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral
Commented