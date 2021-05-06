ISLAND — Pam Hughes, 66, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Owensboro Center. Pamela Geraldine Hughes was born Sept. 6, 1954, in McLean County to Gerald Ray and Barbara June Sutherlin Hughes. She was a 1972 graduate of Livermore High School and retired from General Electric in Madisonville. Pam loved watching University of Kentucky basketball, researching genealogy and working on her family tree. Before her failing health, her passion was baking and decorating beautiful cakes.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Hughes.
Survivors include her mother, Barbara Hughes of Island; two brothers, Lou Hughes (Marita) of Hartford and Jerry Hughes (Vicki) of Island; two aunts, Marie Frizzell of Calhoun and Mary Drake of Island; her longtime friend, Paul Ferguson of Central City; along with two nieces, three nephews, several cousins and many friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Pam’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Pam’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Pam’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Pam Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, c/o Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Pam at muster
Commented