FORDSVILLE — Pamala Gunter, 58, of Fordsville, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home. She was born in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, to Josie Ann Cloris Ryder and the late Donald Ray Ryder. Pamala was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially on game night. Pamala loved to sing her heart out and is loved and will be missed by many.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Gunter Jr. (Diego Contreras) of Beaver Dam and Jacob Gunter (Brett Henke) of Jasper, Indiana; four daughters, Sherrie (Garret) Luhrman of Gainesville, Florida, Jennifer (Aaron) Vance of Fordsville, Jessica Gunter (Eric Whitaker) of Fairmont, Indiana, and Ashley Gunter (Eric Fisk) of Portage, Indiana; her significant other, James Ralph of Rosine; brother Eric (Karen) Ryder of Lowell, Indiana; four sisters, Cynthia (Don) Rodecker of Valparaiso, Indiana, Teresa (Barry) Vance of Hartford, Patricia (Roger) Harrison of Dundee and Katherine Brannen of Florida; 14 grandchildren, Anthony, Bianca, Gabriella, Adalynn, Emily, Jacob, Andreé, Elijah, Sierra, Andrew, Zander, Isabella, Mason and Wyatt; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to funeral time Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Pamala Gunter’s funeral. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
