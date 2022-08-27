KINGSWOOD — Pamela Ann Robinson, 47, of Kingswood, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a registered nurse with Owensboro Twin Lakes Hospital.
Survivors: husband, Steve Robinson; mother, Lou Pate; sons, Christian Robinson and Brian Robinson; daughter, Ashley Robinson; brother, David Smith; and sister, Diana Rowland.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
