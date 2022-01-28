Pamela Davis Rowland, 62, of Corydon, passed away Jan. 26, 2022. She was born May 21, 1959 in Owensboro to the late Earl Samuel Davis and Edith C. Childers White. Pamela worked at Darling International as a lab technician. She loved to travel, George Strait, and was a casino fanatic.
In addition to her parents, Pamela is preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Rowland, Sr.; her brother, Garry Davis; and step-father, George White.
She is survived by her children, Amanda (Chris) Miller, Jeremy Gunterman, Delbert Rowland, Jr., Gilbert Rowland, and Wayne Rowland; her grandchildren, Hannah Gunterman, Keegan Gunterman, Kylan Pollock, Natalie Miller, and Matthew Miller; her sister, Donna Nelson; and nieces, Nicole Cooke-Frost and Heather Nelson Erwin.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and also from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of charitable donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice of Henderson, Kentucky, 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of charitable donations to St. Anthony's Hospice of Henderson, Kentucky, 2410 S Green St, Henderson, KY 42420, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
