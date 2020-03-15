BOWLING GREEN — Pamela Dawn Brown, 44, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her residence. Ms. Brown was born in Muhlenberg County on June 1, 1975. She owned her own business, Dog Day Out, was a physical therapist assistant, and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Ms. Brown is preceded in death by her father, Larry Brown; and grandparents, Charles K. and Alberta Robison, Goble and Sarah Brown.
Pam’s love for animals led her to a fruitful, 14-year career as an ABC (Animal Behavior College) certified dog trainer and owner of Dogs Day Out, a boarding, daycare, training, and grooming kennel in Bowling Green. Training dogs was more than a profession for Pam, it was a passion. She quickly became the most prominent trainer and kennel owner in the Bowling Green area. Eventually, Pam’s career led her to non-profit, volunteer work with Canine Search Inc. (CSI) of Kentucky along with Scout and Hewitt, two yellow labs she trained for search, rescue, and recovery. Through the years, she touched the lives of everyone she encountered in her work, whether it was the dogs and their owners, her colleagues and staff, or the customers who all became her friends and loved her dearly.
Survivors include her mother, Marie Brown of Bremen; brother, Timothy M. Brown of Bremen; beloved best friend, Angela Counts, of Bowling Green; several beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles; two beloved dogs, Hewitt and Nash.
Family request that expressions of sympathy be made to Bowling Green Humane Society 1925 River Street Bowling Green Ky 42101.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
Commented