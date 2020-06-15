Pamela Fuqua, 45, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born June 3, 1975, in Daviess County to the late David Fuqua and Kathy Estes Fuqua, Pamela graduated from Owensboro High School (class of 1993). She loved butterflies and Mickey Mouse. Pamela was known for being outspoken and constantly calling her family members to talk.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Fuqua also was preceded in death by her father, David Fuqua, in 1979; and three close uncles, John Smith, Roy Estes and Kenny Estes.
Survivors include her son, Terry Fuqua; mother Kathy Fuqua; sisters Shirley Fuqua and Lisa Cook, all of Owensboro; special aunt Mary Smith; roommate Randall Kassinger; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Pamela Fuqua will be at noon Wednesday, with visitation from 9 a.m. until noon at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flag pole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
