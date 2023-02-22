BREMEN — Pamela Gail (Wilkins) Wilcox, the devoted wife of Jerry, met Jesus face-to-face Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with multiple cancers. Pam was the loving mother of Trenda (Matthew) Kidwell and Kelly Wilcox, as well as adoring Mimi of Joshua Bumps, all three live in Bowling Green. Pam, who was born at home to her parents, Ruth (Putnam) and R.W. Wilkins, just turned 73 Feb. 4, 2023.
She led a full life. Growing up, she loved to pull pranks on her sisters, Regina (Swann) and Vicki (Wilkins), like the time she hid the mare from its colt and the colt dragged Vicki around the barn. At Bremen School, she used her belt to tie the teacher’s chair to the desk. Unfortunately, her belt matched her dress so she was caught rather quickly. Anyone who knew her had a good story about her exploits.
As an adult, Pam shared her faith in Jesus Christ in a multitude of ways. She wrote and directed dramas depicting the Bible and the life of Jesus. She shared her artistic gift through “chalk talk” drawings of our Lord at various churches throughout the region. Pam taught numerous Sunday school classes and led various Bible studies. She actively participated in mission trips in the US and Kenya. She was a chaplain for Covenant Community Church and organized thousands of books in Pastor Michael’s library.
In her spare time, she volunteered at Bremen Elementary School and attended most of her grandson Joshua’s many extracurricular activities in Bowling Green, including baseball, basketball, track, and cross-country.
She was a doctor’s assistant for many years at Trover Clinic. She worked with numerous physicians and ended her career with Dr. Jon Love. While there, she enjoyed pulling pranks on doctors and patients alike.
Throughout her years of battling cancer, she never complained, never lost her faith in God, and never lost her sense of humor. After surgery in Vanderbilt to place a rod in the femur that cancer had destroyed, she told her doctor, “Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”
She had been writing a book on the Bride of Christ. As our precious friend Maria stated, “She may not have finished her book on paper, but she has had a great story.”
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Gideons International for the distribution of Bibles.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at noon Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bremen, with Dr. Michael Knight officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Following the service, there will be a catered meal for family and close friends at the church.
