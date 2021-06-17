BREMEN — Pamela Gale Agee, 59, of Bremen, died at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Pamela was born June 15, 1962, in Indianapolis and was a retired school teacher with the Muhlenberg County Board of Education. She was of the Baptist faith.
Ms. Agee was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lee Agee; and parents Jackie and Frances Littlefield.
Pamela is survived by her son, Jared Agee of Bremen; brothers Jack DeWayne (Jeannie) Littlefield of Central City and Robert Keith (Renee) Littlefield of Bremen; sisters Phyllis Barnes of Central City, Pat (Ted) Chapman of Washington and Paula (Barry) Zoellick of Bremen; special niece Sarah McLaughlin of Central City; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and brother and sister-in-law Jeremy (Len) Agee of Belton.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial will follow in Mud River Union Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
