Pamela Gayle Golfinos, 67, of Owensboro, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Golfinos worked at the Daviess County Health Department for several years.
Survivors: husband, Frank Golfinos; son, Eric Bowman; and siblings, Brenda Gilmore, Ricky Bowman, and Stevie Bowman.
Services were private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of
sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, C/O Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or by calling the office at 270-231-9991.
