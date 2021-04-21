CALHOUN — Pamela Jane “Poodle” Durham, 61, of Calhoun, walked through the gates of heaven Monday, April 19, 2021, singing Elvis at the top of her lungs. She was born Nov. 24, 1959, to the late Grover and Elizabeth Durham. Pamela was a member of Brushy Fork Baptist Church and babysat children her entire life. She loved Jesus, her family and Elvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby brother.
She is survived by her significant other, Kenneth Rickard; sister Debbie (Perry) Evans; niece and nephews Cassie (Robert) Miles, Codie (Ashley) Durham and Brad (Tara) Durham; loved ones Sandy and Jeremy Rickard; three grandsons; two granddaughters; four great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
