GREENVILLE — Pamela Jean Finley, 68, of Greenville died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence. She was a member of the Greenville United Methodist Church, and she owned and operated Finley Oil Company in Greenville.
Survivors: daughter, Megan Finley (SSG Griffin Spires), and father, retired Major Robert Edward Taylor.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
