EVANSVILLE -- Pamela Jean (Lutz) Waddell, 49, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at St. Vincent Medical Center.
Pamela was born in Evansville, Indiana on Aug. 24, 1970, to the late Jack and Delores (Scarbrough) Lutz. She proudly served in the U.S. Army, spending three years in Germany, and worked for Medical Staffing as an LPN. She was an avid UK fan, enjoyed BBQs, train rides, going to the beach and cruising. Pamela's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and her cat, Saber Kitty.
Pamela is survived by her sons, Tony Bray Jr. (Ada McHenry) of Owensboro, David Lutz (Kranna) of Sacramento and Kai Williams (fiancé, Destini Heath) of Evansville, Indiana; her sisters, Cathy Duke (Allen) of Owensboro and Carrie Lutz of Evansville, Indiana; a brother, Roy Lutz (Sunny) of Owensboro; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Wesselman's Park, 551 N. Boeke Rd., Evansville, IN 47711.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for final expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.
