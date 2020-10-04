It is with profound sadness that the family of Pamela Jones Weiser announces her peaceful passing on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the age of 71.
Pam was born in Owensboro on Christmas Day, 1948. As an adult, Pam moved to Watsonville, California, where she was employed at Pacific Bell and retired after 35 years. Pam loved to country line dance, walk her dogs at the beach and spend time with family and friends. She volunteered at Gilroy Gardens and many other community events.
Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Earleen Jones; a sister, Linda; and a brother, Charles (Marliss).
Pam is survived by her husband, Gary Mason, daughters Milae Tol (Sjon) and Tennille Weiser; stepdaughter Sheri Ollar (Chuck); five grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; brothers Donald, Steven and James (Bonnie) Jones; and sisters Peggy Armeni, Barbara (James) Schwartz and Elizabeth (David) Duckwall.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Commented