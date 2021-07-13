Pamela June Grass Shouse, 72, of Owensboro, passed away on July 11, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in Evansville, Indiana on Jan. 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert “Bob” and Vernia Grass. Her greatest achievement was serving the Lord through music, teaching children and young adults and serving in an administrative role as secretary in multiple churches. She has influenced and shaped so many lives throughout her life and has relied on her faith in God, her family and her friends through all circumstances. She enjoyed reading Amish books, listening to her bible, watching cooking shows and especially baking and cooking for those she loved. Her favorite time of year was cooking the Thanksgiving meal for the whole family and having everyone come to her house to eat. Her favorite sports team was the New Orleans Saints and was Drew Brees’ biggest fan. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church of Utica.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Whitson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Allen Shouse, of Utica; one son, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Shouse; one daughter, Jennifer Shouse; grandchildren, Mykaela Shouse and Kianna Shouse; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with Allen Shouse officiating and Jeff Shouse assisting. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The service will be streamed online at www.yellowcreekbaptist.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Lung Association, at www.lung.org, or Sugar Grove Baptist Church 8265 Sugar Grove Church Rd. Utica, KY 42376.
The family encourages you to also share your memories online at www.glennfuneralhome.com.
