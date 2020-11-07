Pamela K. Goetz Gillaspie, 54, of Owensboro, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital from COVID-19, and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Dec. 28, 1965, in Owensboro, to Joseph Earl Goetz and Lucy Goetz. Pam was married to Charles “Chuck” William Gillaspie on Nov. 11, 1989. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Pam enjoyed playing Bingo, going shopping and to auctions, and most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family.
Pam was employed at Morrison Compass Group for 31-plus years as a diet clerk. She always went the extra mile to make sure the patients got what they ordered on their meal tray.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Joseph Earl Goetz, on April 11, 2019; and both sets of her grandparents.
Pam is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Charles W. Gillaspie; daughter Laura Beth Gillaspie; mother Lucy Goetz; brother Mark Goetz; sister Debbie Goetz; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The service for Pam Gillaspie, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For visitation and service please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces and Autism Society of America.
Memories and condolences for the family of Pam Gillaspie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
