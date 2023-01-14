Pamela Katherine Hamilton Scott, 70, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Heartford House. Pam was born in Daviess County Aug. 2, 1952, to the late Joseph A. “Doe” and Clara Elizabeth O’Bryan Hamilton. She was a loving wife and mother and a devout Catholic. Pam worked as a pharmacy tech at the Whitesville Drug Store for 15 years, then later at the Carmel Home in recreational activities. Pam enjoyed working as a volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul in Whitesville and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she adored.
In addition to her parents, Pam is preceded in death by her siblings, Tommy, Margaret, and Stephen Hamilton.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, John Scott; children, Cathy (Steve) Martin and Ben Scott; grandchildren, Will Martin and Chazz and Crue Scott; her siblings, Bonnie (Jan) Howard, Martha (Glenn) Brown, Kenny (Jenny) Hamilton, and Cecelia (Nick) Burch; and a sister-in-law, Patsy Hamilton.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky and Father Shijo for all they did during this difficult time.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuenralhome.com.
