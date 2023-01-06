Pamela Kay Koester, 65, of Reynolds Station, died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 1, 1957 in Canton, Illinois to Glen R. Cluts and Joanne Beebe Schoaff. Pamela graduated from Portage High School in 1975. She worked in advertising in Chicago and Atlanta.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Paul Koester; mother, Joanne Schoaff of Reynolds Station; father, Glen R. Cluts; siblings, Carol Schoaff of Nicholasville, Donna (John) Tribble of Piedmont, SC and David (Melissa) Schoaff of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
