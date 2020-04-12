Pamela Kay Welborn, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 22, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Charlie L. and Emogene Deason Settle. She worked for the State of Kentucky for 27 years as a counselor for the juvenile justice system. Pam was a 1974 graduate of Daviess County High School and Western Kentucky University where she received her bachelor’s degree. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Welborn; daughter Laurie Howe (Brian); two grandchildren, Emma and Drake Howe; sisters Paula Jean Settle and Patricia Charlene Settle, both of Owensboro; four stepchildren, Rob Welborn (Dawn), Ryann Welborn (Kim), Rusty Welborn (Dana) and Randy Welborn (Natasha); and 12 stepgrandchildren.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Pam’s memorial service will be available for viewing at www.davisfuneralhome.com on Wednesday.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented