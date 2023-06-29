Pamela Kaye Daugherty, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Nov. 11, 1954, in Owensboro to the late Bramlett G. and Elsie Mae (Hendricks) Daugherty. Kaye worked in housekeeping at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital and Owensboro Daviess County Hospital and retired after 40 years of service.
She had a heart of gold and would help anyone she could. Kaye loved her family more than anything and loved spending time with them.
Some of her hobbies included reading and watching her favorite shows. Kaye enjoyed collecting teddy bears, Elvis memorabilia, and keychains. She loved Christmas, country music, and the color blue.
In addition to her parents, Kaye was preceded in death by a brother, Bramlett Daugherty, Jr.
She is survived by her siblings, Ronald Daugherty (Susan), Donna Crowley (Ronnie), and Judy Winkler (Jim); nieces, Billi Kelton (Michael), Kalyn Ward (John), Liza Patton (Ron), and Tanaya Miller (J.C.); nephews, Kevin Daugherty (Brook) and Sean Daugherty (Mandy); great-niece, Lauren Kelton (Carlos); great-nephew, Jake Kelton; and several other great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Kaye will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family in care of Judy Winkler.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kaye may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented