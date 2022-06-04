BEAVER DAM — We are saddened to announce the death of Pamela Kaye Wilson (Leach) after a long battle with cancer. Pam passed in her sleep Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Louisville’s Suburban Hospital at 63-years-old. Pam was born April 16, 1959, in Hartford to her late parents, James and Louise Leach, of Horse Branch. Pam attended Horse Branch Elementary and Ohio County High School.
Pam worked in the service industry much of her life, primarily as a cook, something she loved to do. She was employed with Perdue Farms, Ohio County Golf Course, and Beaver Dam Nursing Facility.
Pam was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Robert D. Beasley; brothers, Freddie H. Leach of Rosine and Barry W. Leach of Horse Branch; and her son, Jarrod L. Beasley.
Pam is survived by her ex-husband, Terry Barrow of Beaver Dam; her sons, Jeremy D. Beasley of Hartford and Adam G. Barrow and Brian C. Barrow (Stephanie), both of Owensboro; sister, Patricia LaPaille (Tommy), of Louisville; four grandchildren, Alex Beasley, Jasmine Beasley and Alexis and Ava Barrow; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Murphy.
Pam’s remains will be cremated. There will be a service held in her honor from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bevil Bros Funeral Home for their services.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented