LIVERMORE — Pamela Lynn Hicks, 65, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Pamela Lynn Carter was born May 20, 1955, in Louisville to Arthur and Verna Marlene Kennedy Carter. Pam was a school teacher and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers and going to any and all yard sales.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Carter Jr.
Survivors include three sons, Aaron Hicks (Melissa) of Owensboro, Jarrod Hicks of Livermore and Ryan Hicks of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, Caleb Hicks, A.J. Hicks, Lars Hicks, Kye Hicks, Charley Hicks and Scarlett Hicks; her mother, Marlene Carter of Livermore; and three sisters, Debbie Stewart (Bill), Kathy Mattingly (Alfred) and Becky Edgar (Brent), all of Owensboro.
Services will be 5 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Steve Case officiating. Friends may visit with Pam’s family from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Pam’s services will be streamed live 5 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Pam’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Share your memories and photos of Pam at muster
Commented