BEAVER DAM — Pamela Martin Walters, 79, of Beaver Dam, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Dogwood Estates in Beaver Dam. Pam was a member of McHenry Baptist Church and she was a retired music teacher.
Survivors: daughter, daughter, Melody Walters.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: McHenry Baptist Church, P.O. Box 154, McHenry, KY 42354. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
